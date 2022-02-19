Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 184.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.52 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.