Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Hold

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 454.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

