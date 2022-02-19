Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $71.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,177,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 45,384.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 719,345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Greif by 101.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 133,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Greif by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth about $11,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

