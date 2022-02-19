Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.87. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $144.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,500,618. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.