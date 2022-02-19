Morgan Stanley Lowers Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $18.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Invitae has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 157.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 510.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,941 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Invitae by 174.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 880,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 559,753 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.