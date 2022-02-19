Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.74.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $222.69 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.96. The stock has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

