GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 954 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,084 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

