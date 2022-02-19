GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. State Street Corp increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after buying an additional 2,924,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth about $3,402,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 256,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,016,000 after buying an additional 199,539 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

