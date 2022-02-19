GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

