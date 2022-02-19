GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $220,000 Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -252.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. Livent Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

