GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,266 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDLS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 20.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after buying an additional 167,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 33.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $9.31 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.36 million, a P/E ratio of 103.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Noodles & Company Profile

