Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 159,699 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Plains GP by 16.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Plains GP by 131.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

