Gregory A. Lang Sells 22,060 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NG opened at $7.05 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 245,437 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,754 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

