I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will post ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMAB shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

