Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TNET opened at $87.04 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

