Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT at $71.00

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

LSPD stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $178,731,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $59,755,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $111,802,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,472,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,533 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

