Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells 335 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total transaction of $224,389.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $692.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $756.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 207.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.24.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

