Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.37.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,144,000 after purchasing an additional 72,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 43,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

