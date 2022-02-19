Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wells Fargo have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company's surprise history is impressive, with earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The growing deposit balance, driven by encouraging economic trends, strengthens the company's liquidity position. Given its robust capital position, the company’s capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. Improving credit quality poses a tailwind. Yet, legal hassles exacerbated with Wells Fargo being penalized with business restrictions and a monetary fine. Restrictions on asset growth limit loan expansion ability. Loss of revenues from portfolio sales remains concerning. Nonetheless, progress on efficiency initiatives propelled expense control and savings. This is expected to aid Well Fargo's bottom line continuously.”

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.