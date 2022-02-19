Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price upped by Barclays from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

