TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$68.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRP. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE TRP opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $55.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 180.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 173,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.