GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 4,746 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Weibo by 9.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Weibo by 8.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

