GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 1,131 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 22.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $226.03 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

