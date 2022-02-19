HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 9,879 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.45.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $204.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.45 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

