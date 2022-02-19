BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 66.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 124.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,228 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 645,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MQY opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

