HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY stock opened at $192.41 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.