HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 619 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 11.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

