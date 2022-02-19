Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 308.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,660 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 181.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $17.10 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

