Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,616 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

