Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after buying an additional 1,743,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after buying an additional 1,302,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

