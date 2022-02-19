SFL (NYSE:SFL) PT Raised to $12.00

SFL (NYSE:SFL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SFL’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.
Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. SFL has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.09.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 489.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 536,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in SFL by 409.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 483,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.
About SFL
SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
