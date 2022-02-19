Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $5.37

Shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.11. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 25,609 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,900,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,751,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,969,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,283,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

