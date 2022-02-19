IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

IBEX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of IBEX opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. IBEX has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IBEX will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,803,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

