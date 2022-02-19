IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.
IBEX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.
Shares of IBEX opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. IBEX has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $25.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,803,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
