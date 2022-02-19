Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $1,033,200.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00.

EQH stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

