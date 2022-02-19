Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLBE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.