Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $6.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) received a $6.50 target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinross Gold by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 152,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,507,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after purchasing an additional 437,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 376,314 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.