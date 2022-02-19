UBS Group Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $140.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.46.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $13,013,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 652,694 shares of company stock worth $83,153,897. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,938,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.