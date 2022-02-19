Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KGC. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

