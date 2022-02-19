Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $21.76

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $22.38. Materialise shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 2,463 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Materialise by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

