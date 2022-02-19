Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $21.76

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $22.38. Materialise shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 2,463 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
