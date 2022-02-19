Short Interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Drops By 18.6%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ebang International by 32,737.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International during the third quarter worth $35,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Shares of Ebang International stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Ebang International has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.