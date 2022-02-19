Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gitlab.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million.

GTLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gitlab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

In other Gitlab news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 634,550 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GTLB opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.68.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gitlab (GTLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.