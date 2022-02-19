-$0.34 EPS Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

CUE opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $207.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 355,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 664,731 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 464,418 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

