Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.71). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

FHTX stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

