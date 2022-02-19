Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Blink Charging reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLNK. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

