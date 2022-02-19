Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $342.00 at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $382.00 to $342.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $353.53.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $315.43 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $254.63 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.89.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.