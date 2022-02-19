Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. In 2021, the company completed 21 exploration wells, with 8 commercial discoveries. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. Moreover, it increased its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per share, suggesting an 11.1% increase. The company recently reported strong fourth-quarter results owing to higher commodity prices and increased contributions from the Martin Linge oilfield. However, the company’s debt burden might affect its financial flexibility. Also, it is not being able to capture the potential profit growth from the commodity prices that have reached record highs. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.15.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

