Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Sells 2,302 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

