Insider Selling: SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Sells $275,223.60 in Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SLG opened at $82.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 56.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

