Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Up 30.0% in January

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,900 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 753,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 61.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after purchasing an additional 211,677 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 20,497.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 179,763 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 699.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after buying an additional 126,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

