Insider Selling: Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total value of C$316,440.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 825,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,055,826.11.

Robert Andrew Mionis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celestica alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Robert Andrew Mionis sold 397,612 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$5,973,762.45.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robert Andrew Mionis sold 119,403 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total value of C$1,546,594.82.

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.94 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.